KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 23, 2021

Today is the day that Jefferson, Crook & Wasco counties move into the high risk category for COVID-19 where Deschutes county remains. This assigns health and safety measures for public spaces affecting capacity at restaurants and events like high school sports.

Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health has expanded their Saturday (4/24/21) COVID-19 Moderna vaccination clinic for everyone 18 and over. The clinic is tomorrow 9am – 4pm at the First Baptist Church of Madras. Registration is being done ONLINE and walk-ins are also being encouraged.

Oregon health authorities say federal officials are investigating the death of a woman in her 50s who developed a blood clot and low platelets within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority learned of the probe on Tuesday, two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating. The woman received the dose before the CDC ordered a pause on the vaccine amid concerns it could cause clotting. Federal officials already were examining six reports of clots, including a death, out of more than 6.8 million Americans given the shot.

The last Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in Warm Springs was on April 12th. It was the following day that the FDA & CDC recommended a pause on using that vaccine to allow for more research. Warm Springs people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who have questions or concerns can call 541-553-5512.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on plans for a paved multi-use trail from south of Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The proposed six mile long trail will start south of Bend at the Baker Rd/Knott Road Interchange. From there it will wind through a forest and old lava flow, terminating at the Lava Lands Visitor Center at Lava Butte. Along the way, the multi-use trail provides connections to the High Desert Museum, Sun Lava trail system, and Sunriver. To help the public better understand this project, ODOT has prepared an online open house website where members of the public can review the feasibility study completed for the project and provide feedback on the alternatives examined. You can find the open house info HERE where review and feedback closes April 30th.