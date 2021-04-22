KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 23, 2021

The Senior Wellness Program has cancelled Senior Meals this week and plan to resume service on Monday.

A Memorial will be held today for Frank Fuiava, Kendrick & Agnes Arthur, and Kalista Howtopat. There will be a Prayer Service this afternoon at 2pm at the Community Center Pavillion and tomorrow morning at 9 – Services will be held at the Agency Cemetery. Face Masks and Social Distancing will be required.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Peer Support Group on Wednesday and Friday afternoons at 2pm. To learn more call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Theres are Earth Day Community Clean Up activities tomorrow from 9 til noon at both the Simnasho Longhouse and at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. All supplies, water and lunch will be provided for volunteers and masks plus social distancing will be required.

There is a special district election on May 18 th with local ballots including 3 positions for the Jefferson County 509-J school board, 1 position for the Education Service District, and 3 positions on the Madras Aquatic Center District.

There is voter registration being done by "We X Voter Outreach" on Monday from 11:30 – 1:30 across from the post office in Warm Springs. If you are 18 or older and an Oregon Resident – you can register to vote. The voter registration deadline for the May 18 th election is coming up Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Democrats are hosting a Virtual Forum for Jefferson County 509-J school board candidates on Monday, at 7pm. We will post the Zoom link on Monday. You can also listen to the forum broadcast live on KWSO radio at 91.9 FM.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources water department has ordered parts and testing cables that are needed for the repairs and they expect those items to arrive around May 15th.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking our the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

