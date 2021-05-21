KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 22, 2021

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) is having the Grand Opening of their Solar Powered Water Panel Operation today from 10am – 2pm. There will be Krispy Kreme donuts and 2 and a half gallon water containers filled with drinking water for everyone who attends. You can also bring your own container.

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation. The local COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor the data and make recommendations based on the health and safety of the Tribal Membership. KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a Walk-In Community COVID Vaccination Clinic for families today from 9am – 3pm at the Madras First Baptist Church (85 NE A Street) This clinic is for ages 12 and older (12-14 years need parent/guardian present).

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center on Monday (5/24) between 1-7pm. This is for 12-17 years old. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

A Federal Communications Commission program to help households on tribal lands afford internet service during the pandemic. Eligible households can receive up to $75 a month discount for internet service on trial lands. You can get more details by calling 833-511-0311 or visit https://www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their Rental Assistance Program. You can get the details and a link to the application online at the Spilyay Tymoo website at W S News dot ORG

The Warm Springs Wellness Program has another fitness challenge for you this June. It is “Stepping Up 2.0” It’s a one month Step Challenge for individuals only. You can use your fitbit or step counters to track your steps and email them in each week. If you have questions or want to sign up – e-mail Jennifer dot Robbins at WS Tribes dot ORG. jennifer.robbins@wstribes.org

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” has one more week in the Museum’s Changing Exhibits Gallery. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday thru Saturdays 9am – 5pm.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering free raised bed garden kits that include a 2 foot by 2 foot box, soil, seeds & instructions. You can sign up for one by sending them a message on the “WS Extension” Facebook Page or call 541-553-3238.

There is a job fair on next Wednesday afternoon, May 26th from 1-3 – at the Plateau Travel Plaza in Madras with on-the-spot interviews. On Thursday May 27th there will be a job fair at Indian Head Casino for both Casino and Travel Plaza jobs. The first session will be 9-11am and the afternoon session will be 1-3. If you have questions about the job fairs or employment call (541) 460-7714 or visit Indian Head Casino dot COM.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held June 9th and 10th in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. There will also be a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th from 6-7pm. Social Distancing and facemasks will be required. You can learn more about the event and how to sign up to participate by contacting Rosanna Jackson, Anita Davis or Judy Charley at Warm Springs Prevention – 541-615-0036.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jwmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.