KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 23, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep others safe.

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who are I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

There is a Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center tomorrow afternoon between 1 and 7. This is for 12-17 years old. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s calendar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Osteoarthritis” posted on the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools on Saturday, June 5th at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30. The number of tickets students receive will depend on the county risk level on June 2nd. Madras has 137 graduates this year and Bridges has 51 graduates.

Warm Springs Head Start – will again hold a Drive Up graduation ceremony for their students who will move on to Kindergarten in the fall. Families are allowed one vehicle and will need to follow the schedule for their classroom starting at 8:30am on Friday June 4th in the ECE Parking Lot.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th Grade Car Parade celebration on Wednesday June 9th at 5:15.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are advertising for:

3 Members on the Warm Springs Cannabis Regulatory Commission

2 positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors

2 positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors

3 positions on the Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission

3 positions on the CTWS Court of Appeals

l Member position on the Telco Board of Directors

These opportunities will all close on Friday, June 4, 2021. To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building.

