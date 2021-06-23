The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 news cases of COVID-19 from 13 tests conducted on Tuesday (06/22/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 3 active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts being monitored daily.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

• 11484 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 767 Total Positive Cases resulted

• 105 positive tests have come from outside facilities

• There have been a total of 872 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

• 2691 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

• 2223 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

• There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

• St. Charles hospitals are at 85.67% occupancy and ICUs are at 66.67% (they have 19 COVID-19 patients with 5 of those individuals in the ICU)

• 25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

