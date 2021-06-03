KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 3, 2021

The Branch of Public Utilities has been busy with multiple water system repairs over the past month. Last week – the boil water notice was lifted for the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System. Work has been ongoing to fix issues with Pressure Reducing Valves and that work has continued this week in the Sunnyside subdivision with the PRV project that is ongoing until completion on Tmsh and Salmon drive. Water has been turned off at times for that project. There are 6 Pressure Reducing Valve station rebuilds and or replacements with 5 more to finish in this project.

Hot temperatures this week has led to large water usage demands on the reservation water distribution systems with residents watering lawns and filling swimming pools. This has drawn down reservoir levels and so yesterday afternoon a Water Conservation Order was issued by the Branch of Public Utilities. It’s critical to maintain adequate water levels in reservoirs for water quality and enough water must be available with dry conditions on the landscape and increasing fire danger.

A wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles yesterday around 2pm prompted Level 3 evacuations and closed US-30 and I-84 in both directions due to fire and smoke – between mileposts 87 west of the Dalles to milepost 64 near Hood River. Power lines were also down, complicating firefighting efftorts. Evacuations were issued for Pine Wood Mobile Manor, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and The Dalles Country Club. The evacuation orders were later reduced to Level 1. Traffic was rerouted for a couple hours to Oregon Highway 35 to US 26 then back via US 197. The interstate reopened by 4:30 once the downed power lines were pulled from the roadway,

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Will Hold Regional Online Town Hall this afternoon at 1:30 for residents of Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler counties. The event is being hosted by People’s Town Hall. The link to watch this virtual town hall is here. There is also opportunity to participate by submitting questions in advance or during the virtual event (question link is here.)

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall. This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship. You do need to apply online by June 15th. (LINK TO APPLY) There will be 5 sessions in all. If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778

In a press release this week, The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department announced that they have received official notification by the Department of the Interior, Department of Facilities Management and Construction Indian Affairs Office, that Warm Springs has been approved for the construction of a new Tribal Corrections Facility. The current jail facility has been shut down for the past year due to safety issues for inmates and staff. For inmates requiring housing – Warm Springs has been utilizing the Northern Oregon Corrections facility in The Dalles. Details about the design and location of the new corrections facility in Warm Springs have not yet been decided.

Warm Springs Public Safety General Manager Carmen Smith passed away last week at age 65. In a tribute – Warm Springs Police Dispatch posted this video to their Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/WarmSpringsPoliceDepartment/videos/528569264981666)

Smith grew up in Anadarko, Oklahoma and attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He enlisted in the United State Marine Corps and following his tour of duty, he began his 36 year career in law enforcement. Services are planned in the week ahead in Oklahoma.