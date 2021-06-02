KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 3, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with changes to protocols expected next Monday. Programs and Buildings will have posted information about hours and access. You will need to provide proof of vaccination when entering a Tribal Facility or else continue to wear a facemask.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, and tomorrow 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Girls host North Marion tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

The Warm Springs Head Start Drive Up graduation ceremony for students who will move on to Kindergarten in the fall, is tomorrow starting at 8:30am. Families are allowed one vehicle and will need to follow the schedule for their classroom. Following the drive through at ECE – they will continue the parade at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy where they will be celebrated by the Kindergarten teachers.

There is a special piano concert for Warm Springs K8 8th grade students and 2 of their family members tomorrow at 1:30 at the K8 Football Field. The concert features “In a Landscape’s” Hunter Noack. Everyone is asked to wear masks upon arrival and maintain social distance.

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools this Saturday at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for 14 openings on 6 boards and commissions. You can get all the details at KWSO dot ORG in our news and information tab – choose opportunities in the drop down menu. https://kwso.org/2021/05/ctws-board-and-commission-openings/. The deadline to submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona is tomorrow.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held next Wednesday and Thursday in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is needed. They are requesting drummers for a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th at 6pm and for a small powwow in the afternoon on the 10th. They are also seeking anyone who would like to post a photo or name of someone you have lost on a “Healing Wall.” Contact Rosanna Jackson if you can help, at 541-615-0036.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

