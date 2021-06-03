On Track OHSU Summer College Prep for Juniors

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall.

This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship.

You do need to apply online by June 15th. HERE is the link to register.

There will be 5 sessions in all.

If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778

Check out the FLYER