Calendar for Thu., Jul. 22, 2021

The Full Gospel Church is open from 9 to 6 today selling bags of clothing and shoes for men, women and children.

The Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp continues today and tomorrow outside the Behavioral Health Center. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. There is a Round Dance tonight.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo runs thru Saturday at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots

A new fitness challenge started this week and will run throughout August. It’s a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This are looking for input ahead of creating a program to help with Air Conditioner and Wood Stove repair needs. You can participate in the online survey – here is the LINK .

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is open through July 30th. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local Cemeteries. Wreath sales are3 ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

A Warm Springs Tribes Public Hunters Meeting is on Tuesday, July 27th at 5pm at the Agency Longhouse.