KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul 3, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking the community to use caution with fireworks. They ask that everyone utilize one of two locations for fireworks displays: the Community Center and the Simnasho Long House Parking lot. Please do not light fireworks at other locations due to the high temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought. A safe and happy 4th is the goal – Let’s all stay hydrated and do our part in keeping the community safe.

The 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run is tomorrow in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Online registration is now closed so you will need to register day of the race. Learn more at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

Warm Springs Sanitation will do regular trash pick up on Monday, July 5th, which is a holiday. Everyone with Monday pick up routes should make sure their tote is at the road on Sunday Night. Please assist elders and disabled who may need help setting their totes out.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open this Wednesday and again July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. The school office will be open regular hours during the Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

This weekend KWSO and other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media will share the broadcast of the Waterfront Blues festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio. You can tune in for live music this afternoon and again tomorrow and Monday from noon until 4. The Waterfront Blues Festival has become part of our 4th of July Holiday tradition here at Warm Springs Community Radio!

