KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 4, 2021

The 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run is today in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Online registration is now closed so you will need to register at the race. Learn more at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking the community to use caution with fireworks. They ask that everyone utilize one of two locations for fireworks displays: the Community Center and the Simnasho Long House Parking lot. Please do not light fireworks at other locations due to the high temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought. A safe and happy 4th is the goal – Let’s all stay hydrated and do our part in keeping the community safe.

There will be a big fireworks show starting at dark (after 9pm) at the Warm Springs Community Center.

KWSO has special programming today for the 4th of July today. From noon until 4 this afternoon tune in for the Waterfront Blues Festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Following that we will have a special edition of Talking Drum from 4-7pm and then our 4th of July music mix from 7 until midnight. Have a safe and fun 4th!

Warm Springs Sanitation will do regular trash pick up tomorrow, Monday, July 5th. Everyone with Monday pick up routes should make sure their tote is at the road on Sunday Night. Please assist elders and disabled who may need help setting their totes out.

Tomorrow is a federal and Tribal holiday and so programs and offices will be closed.

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam for youth is coming up July 10th & 11th at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663.

