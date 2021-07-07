KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

Warm Springs JCP/Prevention will have kids’ bingo this afternoon at 5:34pm at the Behavioral Health Center conference room.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam for youth is coming up this Saturday and Sunday at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

The Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting a building youth resiliency day camp July 19th-23rd. The camp is for youth ages 9-18. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided each day. There will be a movie night, community powwow, youth dance and round dance. Youth that attend all week will receive a trip to the Jefferson County Fair. For more information contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.