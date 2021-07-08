KWSO News Thu., Jul. 8, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Wednesday, July 7, reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 13 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 6 at the Health & Wellness Center. One currently active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation was noted in the update. There are no close contacts being monitored. You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the establishment of a new departmental law enforcement task force to implement the highest standards for protecting the public and provide necessary policy guidance, resources, and training to agency personnel. With a focus on equity and evidence-based decision making, the task force will review and identify opportunities for improvement in the law enforcement programs of the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Led by the Department’s Office of Law Enforcement and Security, the task force will include a representative from each bureau law enforcement program and rely on other subject matter experts within the Department to support this initiative. It will focus on ways to strengthen public trust and confidence in Interior’s law enforcement programs, ensure appropriate policy and oversight is implemented, and assure supportive resources are available for officer mental health, wellness, and safety. In a memo to agency leadership, the Secretary directed bureau directors to identify a member to the task force by July 28, 2021. Upon review, each designee will be assigned to the work of the task force full-time, for up to 18 months.

Warm Springs Employee Wellness Coordinator Jennifer Robbins announced the Step Challenge Results. As a group, participants took 10,047,203 steps to health – an equivalent to just over 5,000 miles. First place went to Bodie Shaw, second place Michelle Miller, third place TJ Foltz and fourth place Bryson Miller. Also noted were these top step getters, in no specific order: Arlissa White, Austin Greene, Damon Pope, Fay Hurtado, Hyllis Dauphinais, Jillisa Suppah , Joyce Suppah, Kacey Conyers, Katie Russell, Laurie Danzuka, Leslie Cochran , Marc Mason, MIchael Collins, Pinky Beamer, and Rachel Nua. Watch for information soon on incentive pick up dates and new challenge information.

The Oregon Department of Revenue is providing walk-in services at most of its field offices without requiring an appointment starting July 12, 2021. Taxpayers will be able to conduct their business at customer service windows in the lobby of Revenue’s main Salem office and its field offices in Bend, Gresham, Eugene, and Medford. An appointment is still required for in-person assistance at the Portland office, which is not open to the public at this time. As outlined in Governor’s Brown recent announcement, customers who visit open offices will not be required to wear face coverings or follow previous social distance protocols. The Department of Revenue lists its field office locations and hours of operation on its website. The department has also expanded features available through Revenue Online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

The extremely low water year in the Klamath Basin is prompting the Karuk Tribe to push for new water restrictions to protect salmon in Northern California’s Scott River watershed. The tribe recently asked the California Water Resources Control Board to create an emergency rule. It would set a minimum flow in the river to protect coho salmon that are threatened under the state and federal endangered species acts. Nat Kane from the Environmental Law Foundation is working with the tribe. He says “the majority of agricultural water use is groundwater and much of that ground water is directly tied to the river, so that when pumping goes up the river goes down.” Kane adds that last year’s drought and water pumping temporarily stranded salmon in the Scott, and that river flow is currently at a tenth of where it should be this time of year. They’re hoping to keep water in the river before fish migrate this fall.

With the first payment of the child tax credit going out next week, the IRS is updating its two portals to help eligible families sign up for payments and receive them straight to their bank accounts. One eligibility tool helps households figure out whether they qualify and for how much. An additional nonfiler tool is crucial to help families that don’t typically file taxes to register for the credit. An update portal gives parents the option of unenrolling from the advance monthly payment program or updating their personal details, including their bank account info, so they can get the checks through direct deposit. Visit the IRS’ Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 page to find the portals and tools.