KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 27, 2021

There is a Warm Springs Tribes Public Hunters Meeting this afternoon at 5 at the Pavillion behind the Warm Springs Community Center.

Warm Springs JCP/Prevention will have kids’ bingo this afternoon at 5:30 at the Behavioral Health Center conference room.

The Madras Veteran Healing Memorial Dedication is this afternoon at 5:30 at the Jefferson County Community Center (formerly known as the Senior Center) The public is welcome to attend the dedication and recognize the service of veterans and those who are currently serving.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights starting tonight and running through August 26th at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Public Utilities will be working on the White Hill Pressure Reducing Valve station this week. Wolfe point residences will have disruption to their water service, potentially for a 48 hour period starting 8am tomorrow morning. Drinking water and portable toilets will be made available.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

School sports physicals will be done at the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic this Thursday, for youth who will be participating in Middle School or High School sports. You do need to call for an appointment at 541-553-2610. Call now to sign up.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however there remain some COVID-19 precautions. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided or if vaccination status is not checked – a mask needs to be worn. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary August 14th from 2-8pm with a special event for the community. There will be music, cake, and family friendly activities. Community Food and Craft Vendors can set up booths. Here is the Vendor Application link https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/IHC-Anniversary-Vendor-Form.pdf

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

