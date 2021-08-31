KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 8/31/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Tuesday (8/31/21) reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 69 tests conducted on Monday, August, 30, 2021 at the Health and Wellness Center. Additionally – 3 positive tests were reported from outside facilities. There are currently 15 persons with active COVID-19 and 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

For the month of August, 2021 (through yesterday) 1002 COVID-19 tests were done in Warm Springs with 37 of those tests coming back positive. That is a positivity rate of 3.69%.

Prior Month’s Positivity Rates

July 2021 – 3.21%

June 2021 – 0.98%

May 2021 – 2.78%

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

12925 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 817 Total Positive Cases resulted

115 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 930 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases, many involving the Delta variant. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. The COVID-19 Delta Variant is proving to be even more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain.

You should continue to take all precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & wash/disinfect your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2895 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2425 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 29 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is making plans to offer a 3rd (booster) dose to immunized people, who are not immunocompromised, effective 8 months following their 2nd dose. In Warm Springs – that would begin in October.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 80.29% occupancy. Their ICU is at 75.76% occupancy. The ICU has 9 COVID-19 patients at this time.

Currently there are 2 Warm Springs people hospitalized with COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION