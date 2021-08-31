KWSO News for Tues., Aug, 31, 2021

West winds yesterday pushed smoke from the Bull Complex Fire toward Warm Springs and Central Oregon making for Smokey conditions. The fire is now more than 10 thousand acres and is only 3 percent contained. Burning on the south end of the Mt Hood National Forest the complex is burning northeast of Detroit, to the west of the Warm Springs Reservation Border.

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/map/7773/0/123452

Every 10 years following a Census, lawmakers look at changes in county and state demographics and participate in the establishment of district boundaries. The redistricting process is now happening in Oregon. Citizens can provide both oral testimony and written testimony to share how your community should be represented. Public Hearings for Residents of Congressional District 2, which is the district we live in, will take place virtually on September 8th and the 10th. You can learn more about redistricting at the Papalaxsimisha booth at the Back to School BBQ Resource fair this Thursday at the K8 track. They are also hosting an event this Friday evening at 6:30 to help folks work on their testimony.

The warm springs nation little league is having a board election Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm. The board election will take place at the emergency management building. There multiple positions open on the board. Those positions include: president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, information officer, equipment manager fundraiser coordinator. If you have any questions contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-2856.

The final First Thursday event of the season will get downtown Madras hopping from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. Businesses stay open after hours, vendors come out with their food and wares, and music fills the evening for the monthly summer celebration along Fifth Street between B and D streets. Local vendors will sell everything from clothing and bakery items to barbecue and home décor. There will also be axe throwing. Mexican, sushi and Korean fare will be served at Reynoso Food Court at the corner of Southwest Fifth and Southwest D streets. Folks are welcome to enjoy their dinner in the court, which features new tables, chairs and benches.