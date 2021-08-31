KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 1, 2021

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today in the noon hour. You can use this LINK to participate.

There’s an in-person yoga class every Thursday morning at 6 in the old Elementary Gym. It’s open to all fitness levels and promotes flexibility and strength! Bring a mat and water bottle.

The Back to School BBQ is tomorrow afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab-and-go style. Family groups can sit together but others are asked to social distance. The Resource Fair will be held outside in the track area.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open on September 8th and 10th. You can learn more about redistricting at the Back to School BBQ resource fair tomorrow at 4 at the Warm Springs K8 track.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

Bridges High School is taking applications from Junior and Senior students for this coming school year. Applications can be submitted online on the school district website. You can call Bridges at 541-475-4820 to ask questions and get help applying.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

Nighttime Construction is happening along Highway 26. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood Street to the Casino.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.