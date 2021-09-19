KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 20, 2021

It’s Late Start Monday for 509-J students. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School and Bridges High School – school starts at 9:30.

At Madras High School students and families are reminded that there is a closed campus for lunch. And starting this afternoon – afterschool tutoring will be offer in the library. They will provide a meal in the commons at 3:15 Monday thru Thursdays.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: enchilada soup.

Starting today, an in-person yoga class will be held every Monday from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym, taught by Jennifer Robbins.

COCC fall term GED classes begin this week. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx. There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class is every Tuesday morning at 6 in the old Elementary School gym. All are welcome – bring a mat and water bottle.

Warm Springs Prevention rescheduled their National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow to this Thursday (9/23) at the Behavioral Health Center on the lawn in front of the Old Girls Dorm. They’ll have a meal at 5 and the powwow starts at 6. All drummers and dancers are welcome. Facemasks are required and all COVID-19 protocols should be followed.

KWSO will be holding our annual Community Advisory Board Meeting on Friday October 1st at 2pm. The meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend, please email sue.matters@wstribes.org by this Friday September 24th. All COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be in place for the meeting.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

