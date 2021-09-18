KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 19, 2021

Two new weekly in-person fitness classes will begin this week. Starting tomorrow, yoga class will be held every Monday and beginning this Thursday Strength Training & Cardio Class will be every Thursday. Both classes will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym, and taught by Jennifer Robbins.

Tomorrow is late start Monday for all 509-J students. At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy, school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School school starts at 9:30.

Madras High School students and families are reminded that there is a closed campus for lunch. And starting tomorrow afternoon – afterschool tutoring will be offer in the library. They will provide a meal in the commons at 3:15 Monday thru Thursdays.

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin tomorrow. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on October 9th between 10 and noon at 2334 High Lookee Street, across from the senior center. You need to reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked, you may be asked to provide proof of vaccination. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs as well as in outside spaces where social distancing is not possible,

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

