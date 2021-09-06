KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 7, 2021

It’s back to school for in-person classes today for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Half the Kindergarten students will attend on Wednesday with the other half going in Thursday. Then all Kinder students will attend the K8 on Friday. Today is the first day of school for Madras High School Freshman. White Buffalo 10th thru 12th grade students are back on Wednesday. Masks will be required to start the school year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe.

School hours at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy are 8:45am to 3:55pm except on Late Start Mondays when school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School and Bridges High School – the school day is 8am to 3:05pm except late start Mondays when school starts at 9:30.

Tribal Council will meet today. Here are the agenda items: in the morning, Blue Stone Strategy; Updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs; Office of Special Trustee; Indian Health Service; and the COVID update. This afternoon, legislative update call; tribal attorney update; and Pacific Corp update on reservation outages.

Papalaxsimisha and The Warm Springs Community Action Team (WSCAT) are teaming up to teach a new cohort of Mural classes for youth ages 14-18 as a part of the upcoming campus basketball court renovation project. The 5 week cohort started last week. They meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. To participate contact Mallory of WSCAT at (541)553-3148 .

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin tomorrow. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open this week on Wednesday and Friday. Papalaxsimisha is hosting watch parties for both of those hearings – tomorrow from noon to 4 and Friday from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for details.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

The Jefferson County Library’s “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

