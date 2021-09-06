KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 6, 2021

It’s back to school for in-person classes starting tomorrow for 1st thru 8th grade students at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy and Madras High School Freshman. Masks will be required to start the school year in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe. You can learn the latest about 509J at the district website https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/

As the fall term approaches for Oregon’s public universities and community colleges, some are pulling out all the stops to encourage COVID-19 vaccination. OPB’s Meerah Powell reports that the University of Oregon announced that it’s offering a total of $50-thousand dollars to vaccinated students through a lottery style drawing. Western Oregon University also has an incentive program. All vaccinated students can get $25 dollars toward the university bookstore. Both universities, along with the rest of Oregon’s public universities, are requiring all in-person students and employees to either get vaccinated or request a legal exemption. Clackamas Community College does not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it’s still hoping to encourage vaccination through incentives. It is partnering with the county health department to run two vaccination clinics. Participants will receive either $50 toward the college bookstore or a tuition waiver for one free class.

The Bull Complex Fire burning on the west side of the Cascades was estimated at 15 thousand 804 acres yesterday, Early August lightning sparked a number of fires that grew to combine into the Bull Complex. Some tactical burning operations have taken place on the southeast side of the fire with mop up improving containment lines on the east and northeast sides of the fire. Warmer and drier conditions will continue through tomorrow and then cooler, cloudier weather is expected on Wednesday.

As part of National Preparedness Month, Oregon’s Office of Emergency management is urging Oregonians to take simple actions to prepare themselves for the next big crisis. Sam Stites reports that the state’s Office of Emergency Management wants you, your family and community to be better prepared for whatever disaster strikes next. OEM Director Andrew Phelps says that while Oregonians are acutely aware of the dangers that face the state, a majority of the state’s residents are woefully unprepared. Through September, OEM is calling on people to take actions such as signing up for emergency notifications, packing a go-kit, creating an emergency plan and identifying evacuation routes both at home and in their community. [PHELPS]: All of those things make such a huge difference between being a disaster victim or disaster survivor. Oregonians are asked to be aware of the hazards in their area and to ensure they have enough food and supplies to last two weeks in order to take pressure off of first responders.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Continued hazy sunshine with areas of smoke at times today. Temperatures in the low to mid 90s.