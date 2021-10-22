KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 22, 2021

Oregon vote by mail ballots came out last week for registered voters for the November 2nd election. Jefferson County voters have two issues to decide: a 509J Bond measure and a Jefferson County Five Year Jail Operations Levy. 509J School Board Chair Laurie Danzuka talks about needs at the Warm Springs K8. “Back when we first built the building, we knew that it was going to be an issue with space. So when we first started the bond process back in fall of 2020, we decided we needed to look at what the enrollment was, enrollment was increasing at the K8. We needed to increase classrooms for Kindergarten, we needed more space for culture and language, that we’re implementing into the school day. We needed more room for staff, we’ve continued to add staff over the years at the K8 to meet the needs of the growing population and the growing needs of the students who attend there. So with that planning in mind, we took a long look in planning with the Warm Springs Culture Program and how we could expand our early learning programs at the school. We know that transitions are a huge piece for kids to be successful. So that transition from Pre-school to Kindergarten is pretty important.” If the Bond Measure passes it would fund expansion at the Warm Springs K8 with construction of 6 new Early Learning Classrooms. You can learn more about what the 509J bond measure would fund for all district schools at https://509jschoolbond.org/. Ballots need to be in an official ballot drop box by 8pm on November 2nd. Drop Boxes are located in Warm Springs on campus across the street from the post office and also at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho.

It’s been four days since all Oregon school employees were supposed to be vaccinated, or have valid exemptions. Elizabeth Miller has details on how that has affected area school districts. “The vaccine mandate did not force any schools to close this week, says Oregon Department of Education director Colt Gill. :11 We have exceedingly high rates of vaccination of adults that are working in our schools. Among Oregon’s largest school districts, vaccination rates range from 72 percent in Klamath County to almost 99 percent in Lake Oswego. :08 That provides better protection for them, it provides better protection for the students that are in that space – the mostly unvaccinated students that are in that space. In most districts, employees who requested a medical or religious exemption received one – but they’ll have to wear specific masks, and in most districts, get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Schools did lose staff, though, whether through retirements, resignations, or unpaid leaves. A few staff members are on leave as they complete the vaccination process. Elizabeth Miller, OPB.”

Parties in a lawsuit involving dams on the Columbia and Snake river system are asking a federal court for a pause in litigation. Fishing and conservation groups, along with the state of Oregon, the Nez Perce tribe, and the Biden administration say the pause is needed so they can try to work out a solution to save endangered salmon runs. The lawsuit filed against several federal agencies involves the most recent plan for dam operations issued by the Trump administration in 2020. The stay request would still seek to increase water flow for a short time next spring through the dams to help salmon migrate to the ocean.

It is homecoming week at Madras High School and with that they will be inducting 4 new distinguished alumni into the White Buffalo hall of fame. This year’s featured alumni are: Judge Dan Ahern, Dr. Janice White Clemmer, Alyssa Macy and Stephen Hillis. Steve Hillis entered the U.S. Army after graduation from MHS in 1960, then, transitioned to Pacific University where he completed his teaching certification in 1965. He began his teaching career in Iowa before returning in 1974 to Madras where he began a stellar and celebrated teaching career. He served teachers through the Oregon Education Association. In 2011, he was selected as the Senior Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. The Distinguished Alumni will be introduced at Tonight’s Homecoming Football game between the 1st and 2nd quarters.

In the White Buffalo Homecoming game, they square off against the Crook County Cowboys as they are seeking another playoff appearance. Currently the Buffs are 2-1 in league play and are 2nd in the 4A Special District 2 behind #1 ranked Estacada. Madras does finish off their regular season on October 29th with a trip to Gladstone, who Crook County lost to last week in a close 21-15 contest. Game time tonight is set for 7pm.

Lady Buffs Volleyball was in action last night against the Lady Cardinals of Corbett, they fell 3-0. Lady Buffs Soccer host Corbett yesterday and tripped up with a 3-0 loss. White Buffalo Boys Soccer also hosted Corbett and came out triumphant with a 6-0 victory.