KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 7, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. In the morning they will hear Warm Springs Police Department updates and ST Review. This afternoon’s updates will be from Kahneeta; Telco; and Indian Head Casino.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving meatloaf from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. The Senior Center will be closed tomorrow and Thursday to prepare for Honor Senior’s Day this Friday at the Agency Longhouse.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet after school tomorrow.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise will have a community meeting for Simnasho about the June 5th cannabis referendum tomorrow. The meeting will be at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The 25th Annual Warm Springs Honor Elders Day is this Friday at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am.

Families are welcome to join the Warm Springs K8 for the monthly assembly to celebrate students of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance for quarter 3. It’s on Friday, May 10th in the gym. The 3rd-5th grade assembly is from 8:15-8:45, followed by the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade assembly at 9 and the 6th thru 8th grade assembly at 10.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by May 20th. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at 541-447-6228.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Southern Oregon University is offering the Konaway Nika Tilicum program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12. It will be held July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

The deadline is soon for folks to give input on the Warm Springs Housing Study and Needs Assessment. If you received a door hanger with a survey code, now is your time to complete the survey and get your thank-you gift. Please encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same. Your voice matters- make it heard. For more information contact Brevin Holliday, Housing Assessment Project Coordinator at (541) 460-1036.