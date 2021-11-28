KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 29, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Tomorrow there is a Youth Vaccination Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center from 3-7pm. This is for youth age 5 and up. Call for an appointment. All vaccinated youth will be entered into a drawing for incentive prizes.

It’s late start Monday for Jefferson County 509-J schools. The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy starts school at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their Hydropanel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. Ham with Red Beans, steamed rice, roasted vegetables and fruit is on today’s menu.

The November Fitness Challenge is hosting a Camel Back hike today and the bonus poins activity is a 30 squat challenge.

Cascades East Transit is seeking a bus driver for a shuttle bus between Warm Springs and Mt Hood this winter. Free CDL training services are available. To apply visit https://www.coic.org/CAREERS/

It’s open enrollment for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. You must sign up or complete any changes by tomorrow. Call 541-553-3262 if you need help.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up tomorrow from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Madras High School Native Student Union is in meeting in December. This Wednesday December 1st they will meet at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/