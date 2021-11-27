KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 28, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Tuesday there is a Youth Vaccination Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center from 3-7pm. This is for youth age 5 and up. Call for an appointment. All vaccinated youth will be entered into a drawing for incentive prizes.

It’s open enrollment for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. You must sign up or complete any changes by this Tuesday. Call 541-553-3262 if you need help.

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

It is Bull Elk season on the Warm Springs Reservation now thru November 28th. The season is for bull elk with a visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only on bull elk. Hunters are required to report hunt results. And please remember to be safe on your hunts with others out in the woods doing activities like fire wood cutting.

Fences for FIDO and the Fido Pet Food Bank provides Warm Springs families in need of supplemental assistance with a Monthly Pet Food service. You must sign up in advance for distribution on the 2nd Saturday of each month. Text 503-869-0422 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG. petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The Madras High School Native Student Union is in meeting in December. This Wednesday December 1st they will meet at 3:20 in Mr. Jones Classroom

Warm Springs Recreation as planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community in December. On Wednesday the 1st – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a new tree in front of the Community Center. Friday the 3rd is the next Outdoor Market – to give vendors an opportunity to set up for holiday shopping, and Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. Sustaining members are ongoing, monthly contributors. You can choose a monthly amount you would like to give and set up an automatic payment. Become a KWSO Sustaining Member today during our end of the year sustaining membership drive. https://kwso.org/support/listener-support/sustainingmembership/