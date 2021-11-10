KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 11, 2021

There are 35 people with active COVID-19 this morning in Warm Springs and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

While COVID-19 remains a constant concern, this year’s Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest ones for holiday travel, in Oregon and elsewhere. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports that “Triple A” says all across the U.S., roads, highways, and airports will be teeming with people, at a level almost as high as 2019, months before the pandemic came to the States. They project that more than 53 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving. This is up 13% from 2020, and it includes about 746,000 Oregonians on the move. Everyone is reminded that although the vaccination rate continues to grow – it is still critical to take precautions to protect from COVID-19 whether you are vaccinated or not. Wear your facemask and maintain distance even from family – if you are traveling to spend time with them over the holidays.

Making a holiday spending plan is a great idea to stretch your dollars and help you avoid overspending or adding to your debt this holiday season. Start by making a list of all your expected expenses including who you want to purchase a gift for plus wrapping paper, gas money to shop, etc. Create a budget based on the amount of money you have saved for the holidays. Make a list of gifts for people with a dollar amount or range. As you shop – you can adjust your list to account for savings or for spending too much.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market next Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. To reserve a Table call 541-553-3243. They will be set up on the front lawn at the Community Center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, This is an opportunity for local vendors to set up and for community members to get a little holiday shopping in!

A Central Oregon Flea Market will be set up this Sunday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from 8:30-4:30. Admission is $2 or $1 with a donation of canned foods for the local food bank. Kids 11 and under are free. There are 4 tables left to set up. If you are an interested vendor – call 541-903-5849. You can learn more at central Oregon flea market dot com. They will also be set up at the Crook County Fairgrounds on November 21st.

Monday thru Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week – the Possibilities thrift Store in Madras is inviting folks to stop by to see what they have to offer. Tomorrow – on Veterans’ day – they will be open and Veterans will be given a 50% discount.

