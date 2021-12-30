KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 31, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices are closed until Monday for the New Year Holiday.

Warm Springs Indian Health Service is also closed until Monday.

There is no Senior Lunch today with Tribal offices closed for the New Year holiday.

With another holiday weekend ahead – please remember to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and limiting your gatherings to folks that you live with. COVID-19 cases are up in Warm Springs and we all need to do what we can to protect one another. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated or are due for your booster – please schedule an appointment. And in ringing in the new year – consider avoiding large gatherings and masking up if you do go out.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293 during business hours. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or dial 911.

Heart of Oregon is gearing up for their next YouthBuild program and have pre-enrollment information sessions set on Thursdays in January (starting next Thursday January 6th) from 5-6:30pm in Sisters. All interested applicants must attend one of those sessions. You can call 541-536-1380 to sign up and learn more.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. There is a fee to participate although partial scholarships are available. The deadline to apply is January 10th. Learn more online at EXTENSION dot OREGON STATE dot EDU

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting on Wednesdays in Mr. Jones Room. Next Wednesday they are meeting during the lunch hour. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

All fitness classes, basketball practice, personal training, youth activities and senior fitness classes will be on hiatus until further notice with the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym now being used for the Warming Shelter.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank will provide free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next opening is on January 8th, between 10 and noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

The KWSO App is now available for phone and mobile devices. The App makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the community calendar, local news and more. Search “KWSO” in Google Play or the Apple Store.

(KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917)

For New Year’s Eve tonight join KWSO with our Friday Night Music Mix. You can listen on you radio at 91.9 FM or push PLAY on the KWSO App!

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website or click the donate button on the KWSO App.