KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE FOR 12/30/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (12/30/21) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 43 tests conducted on Wednesday (12/29/21)at the Health and Wellness Center. No positive results came in from outside facilities.

There are 31 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 26 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

17313 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1154 Total Positive Cases resulted.

169 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1323 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

3065 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2585 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 39 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

781 Booster vaccinations have been given

194 Primary dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

125 2nd dose Pfizer vaccinations have been given to 5-11 year olds

PRECAUTIONS

With people celebrating the holidays in the upcoming days – please consider keeping family and friends safe by continuing to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Limit gatherings to your immediate household. If you have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. If you have been vaccinated – make sure you schedule your booster shot and if you have a child 5 or older – they can now be vaccinated too.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION