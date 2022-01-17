The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation.

The partnership, which began with 2020’s Artist Relief Program, invests another $1.5 million in support for artists’ recovery from the pandemic.

Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000 and will be determined by a peer review panel. A geographic distribution model will ensure that applicants from across Oregon are supported.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.