The Warm Springs Community Action Team & Warm Springs Housing Authority are hosting their next Financial Education class “Pathways Home: a Native Homeownership Course” starting February 10th.

This will be a ZOOM class with 5 sessions on Thursdays 5:30 to 7:30.

You can find the details HERE

This course is required for anyone in the Community Action Team’s IDA program for home ownership.

To sign up email leah@wscat.org