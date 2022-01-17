THANK YOU CTWS EMPLOYEES

There will be a Tribal Employee Appreciation distribution for the CTWS workforce including all: limited duration, part time, and temporary employees.

Dsitribution is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, January 24 & 25, 2022.

You can find the Jacket Distribution Schedule HERE.

If you miss your distribution time or if your department is NOT listed, please just attend another distribution location. If you miss out during those 2 days – you can pick up your jacket at the Family Resource Center starting on January 26th.