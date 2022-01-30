KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jan. 31, 2022

It is Late Start Day for all 509-J students. Bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than normal.

Central Oregon Community College is hosting events this term honoring nonviolent advocacy for Human Rights. The Season of Nonviolence brings together community partners to educate and empower communities on how to use non-violent methods to create a more peaceful world. Tomorrow, Winona LaDuke will talk about the Green Path Ahead: Indigenous Teachings for the Next Economy. You do need to register in advance for this webinar.

Madras White Buffalo girls basketball have home games tomorrow vs. Gladstone. Varsity tips off at 7. You can listen to the game here on KWSO. There is limited capacity for spectators with athletes leaving 4 names for their family and friends at the gate.

Winter Commercial Gillnet Fisheries open at 6am tomorrow – The Dalles Pool only will be open through 6pm on February 5th and the John Day Pool only until 6pm February 12th. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook & Line Fisher will be open from 6am tomorrow through 6pm on March 19th.

COCC is holding virtual information sessions for its allied health programs from 5:15-6:15 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 3 and on Feb. 16. The health programs covered will include registered nursing, certified nursing assistant, phlebotomist, health information management, emergency medical services, paramedicine, dental assistant, massage therapy, medical assistant, pharmacy technician, veterinary technician and community health worker. Learn more at www.cocc.edu/departments/allied-health.

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations this Thursday. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym. For the Agency District – nominations can also be submitted in writing by 5pm Thursday using an official nomination FORM

A new Anger Management Skills Group is starting up at Warm Springs Behavioral Health on Thursday February 17th at 2:30. This is a group for anyone interested in learning new skills for managing anger. To join the group, go to Behavioral Health on campus by the old Elementary School, on Thursday afternoon, February 17th at 2:30,

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

To be fully immunized for COVID-19 everyone must have:

2 doses of the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine OR 1 does of Johnson & Johnson AND a booster dose

Boosters may be given at least 5 months after the second Pfizer dose, 6 months after the second Moderna dose or 2 months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those over age 18 can select which vaccine they would like for their booster

12 years through 17 years can receive only Pfizer booster

Call the clinic at 541-553-2131 with questions or to schedule a booster vaccine.