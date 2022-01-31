KWSO News for Mon., Jan. 31, 2022

The Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session on January 24th, 2022. During their session they had updates from the Tribal Attorney’s, Warm Springs Water & Power Enterprise and a COVID-19 update. There was a presentation by Rosanna Sanders on the Oregon State University Traditional food Project. They also had Warm Springs Ventures there and a motion by Anita Jackson approving the request from Economic Development Corporation on the Kah-Nee-Ta Discussion. The motion passed 6 yes votes to 1 no vote, with the chairman not voting and the motion carried. TC SUM 01 24 22.mry The Tribal Council was also in session on January 25th, 2022. Starting with a COVID Update, Caroline Cruz worked with the ST on the recommended amendments to be presented on January 26th. They had a Warm Springs Telecom Update and adopted Resolution #12,896 with Tribal Council fully supporting WS Telecom building and providing high speed internet on the Warm Springs Reservation to serve the areas which are without service and they support any grants for which Telecom may apply to achieve this goal. Motion passed 8 yes votes to 0 no votes. They continued with updates from High Lookee Lodge, Fish & Wildlife Committee Off-Reservation, Blue Stone Budget, which was motioned by Brigette adopting the Phase II Recovery allocation planning process. They ended with an Education Committee update where it was motioned by Captain Moody to appoint Valerie Switzler as a representative to Title VI, motion was carried 7 yes votes to 0 no votes. TC SUM 01 25 22.mry

Representative Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature’s joint budget committee. According to the Oregon Capital Insider, Sanchez’s appointment announced last week, will take effect tomorrow, when Representative Dan Rayfield who holds the position is expected to be named House Speaker. Rayfield will succeed Tina Kotek who resigned to focus on her bid for Governor. Sanchez would be the first Native American to hold one of the Legislature’s most influential positions. In a statement release by Rayfield, Sanchez says “She’s honored to have the opportunity to serve Oregon in a new way at this critical juncture in our State’s history and is committed to building a recovery that brings a brighter future for Oregonians from every background and Zip Code. Sanchez is the director of family services at the Native American Youth and Family Center in Portland.

Several Members of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde say they oppose plans for a new casino in North Salem on land held in trust by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians. As reported by Oregon Public Broadcasting, during a public meeting held last Wednesday, Michael Langley, the tribal council secretary for Grand Ronde said the tribe as a whole does not support the proposal stating that Siletz current location on the coast gives them an advantage over neighboring tribes, including Grand Ronde and they have made ongoing investments on their property based on the premise of one casino per tribe. Dee Pigsley, Tribal Council chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians said in a statement that “They are disappointed with Grand Ronde’s opposition to the Salem Casino project and false narrative about the casino deterring revenue and hurting other tribes and these statements are simply untrue. The Siletz Casino Project is intended to share revenue with all Oregon Tribes. The Siletz Tribe also faces opposition from Salem City Councilor Jose Gonzalez who is concerned about safety as the Salem Police Department is understaffed and says the casino would negatively impact the city’s carbon reduction goals.

In Local Sports: Lady Buffs Basketball was on the road Friday to Corbett where they came away with a 44-40 victory extending their current win streak to 6 games as they’ve started 4-0 in the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference. Next up for the Lady Buffs, they host Gladstone this Wednesday in the Buffalo Dome in League action, which will be available LIVE here on KWSO. The Buff Boys hosted Corbett in the Buffalo Dome on Friday and fell to the Cardinals 43-31 in league action. Next up for the Buff boys is a road trip to Gladstone in more league action on Wednesday February 2nd, with tip-off at 7pm. In exciting NFL Action yesterday, it was determined who will represent the AFC and NFC in the 56th Super Bowl. In a very close AFC game, Kansas City was hosting its 4th consecutive Championship game however the upstart Cincinnati Bengals led by 2nd year Quarterback Joe Burrow, came in and with a strong 2nd half squeezed by Kansas City in a 27-24 victory. In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers, who they’ve lost to in 6 straight matchups going back several years. After taking a 17-7 lead, it looked like the 49ers were having their way with the Rams again, but Quarterback Matthew Stafford had other ideas as he led the comeback to beat the 49ers 20-17. Stafford’s ability had been questioned before this season as he had not won a playoff game in his career, and now he’s going to be hosting the Super Bowl in his first year in LA. SoFi Stadium is home to the Rams, where Super Bowl 56 is going to be played. It is the 2nd straight year that a team has gotten to the Super Bowl in their own stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it last year and won. Super Bowl 56 will held on Sunday February 13th, 2022 in Los Angeles at SoFi stadium where the Los Angeles Rams will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

If you prefer to listen to your KWSO News, Press Play Below: