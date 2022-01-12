KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 13, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30am until noon and 1-4pm.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Offices are closed this week and will reopen on Monday January 17th. Essential Operations will continue but all Tribal Facilities will be closed to the Public with limited staffing. For those who will be off of work, you are reminded to exercise social distancing, wear a mask, and sanitize. You are asked to refrain from traveling unless you must travel for needed supplies or for urgent emergency care.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will be closed to students this week. They plan on returning to school on Tuesday January 18th.

For Warm Springs K8 students – Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years. Meals will be served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area 9-11am the rest of this week.

Indian Head Casino is temporarily closed until further notice due to staffing issues that are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to player and family illnesses the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreational District is postponing basketball practices and games for the next 2 weeks to ensure all kids have a chance to play in as many games as possible. Youth Basketball practices will resume on Tuesday, January 26, and their first games will be held on Saturday, January 29. A new schedule will be sent out as soon as they finalize logistics. If you have questions, please call (541) 475-4253.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. This month they postponed distribution to this Saturday, January 15th from 10am until noon. You can reserve your pet food by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at Fences for Fido dot ORG

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

The 28th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is seeking a Tribal Member to serve as an alternate on the Election Board and another Tribal Member to serve as a member of the Counting Board. Letters of Interest and Resumes need to be turned into Secretary-Treasure/CEO Glendon Smith by next Tuesday, January 18th. You can drop off at the Tribal Admin building or email glendon dot smith at WSTRIBES dot ORG.