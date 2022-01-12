KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/12/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (1/12/22) reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 from 87 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/11/22) at the Health and Wellness Center.

1 positive test was reported by an Outside Facility.

There were 2 presumptive cases – home test positive or in the home with a positive and symptomatic.

There are 108 people with active COVID-19 with 46 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

1 Warm Springs person is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

TESTING

18213 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1364 Total Positive Cases resulted.

180 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1544 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

This week Warm Springs Tribal Offices have remained closed to all but essential employees in an effort to slow the current spike in COVID-19 cases in our community.

For anyone who tests positive you must observe a 5 day isolation period and then wear a facemask for the next 5 days. This is consistent with new CDC recommendations. If you have had exposure to COVID-19 the same time frame applies for you to quarantine.

VACCINATION

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are asking employees to reconsider getting vaccinated, if they have not done so yet. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

PRECAUTIONS

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and please get vaccinated and make sure you get your booster.

Wear a Face Mask in public places.

Maintain social distance from other people.

Get Vaccinated and Boosted

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION