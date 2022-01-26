KWSO News for Wed., Jan. 26, 2022

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (1/26/22) reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 from 66 tests conducted on Tuesday (1/25/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 5 positive tests were reported by Outside Facilities. There are currently 5 Warm Springs residents Hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 5 presumptive cases from a home test or in the home with a positive and symptomatic. There are 102 people with active COVID-19 and 31 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Jefferson County today via Zoom beginning at 4:30pm. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America. Since joining the senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. The link to the zoom meeting will be in today’s news on the KWSO website. Zoom Meeting

The Warm Springs Office of Vital Statistics has posted the District Voting Lists in preparation for the upcoming Tribal Council Election 2022. If a tribal member would like to change districts, they can do that in accordance with Ordinance 44 which states: “Any such registration change must be filed more than 60 days prior to any election in order to be effective for that particular election.” “For New Registration. Such registration shall be effective for elections held 60 days or more after such registration.” Tribal Council Elections will be held in the beginning of April.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has announced that the Cascades East Transit community connector service has some changes that will take effect starting on February 5th. Their regional community connector Saturday service will be suspended until further notice due to ongoing driver shortages and low ridership. Routes that are affected include Routes, 20, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29 and 30 that included stops in Warm Springs all the way out to Bend, sisters and Prineville among other areas. For schedules & updates you can visit CascadesEastTransit.com.

The High Desert Educational School District will be hosting a Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for High School Students at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center on Friday February 25th, 2022. It is projected that about 500 High School youth and educators will be joining from across the High Desert Region. The registration deadline is February 15th and the event will take place in person on February 25th from 9am-1pm. Industry and community professionals will be joining from local businesses, trade unions, not-for-profit organizations, military branches and higher education. All OHA COVID precautions will be followed, including mask and social distancing guidelines. If you have any questions you can email tracy.willson-scott@hdesd.org

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Buff Boys basketball was on the road to North Marion last night in League action. In a close game, they fell to North Marion 65-60. Next up for the Boys, they host Corbett this Friday night in the Buffalo Dome. Lady Buffs Basketball hosted North Marion last night in the Buffalo dome and extended their winning streak to 5 games as they beat North marion 64-46. Next up, the Lady Buffs travel to Corbett this Friday, tip-off is at 7pm.

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Press Play below: