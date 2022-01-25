KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 26, 2022

Here’s what is on the Tribal Council Agenda today – committee updates from Timber; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; and Range & Ag; Water Board Update; and Appeals Court.

Senior lunches are cancelled this week.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting today in Mr. Jones Room in the afternoon at 3:20. Follow the MHS Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

Senator Jeff Merkley is having a digital town hall for Jefferson County residents this afternoon at 4:30. You can join online on a computer, smart phone or tablet or on your telephone. Use this ONLINE LINK or call: 669-254-5252.

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a live on-line virtual town hall for residents of Jefferson County tomorrow afternoon at 2. Submit a question HERE + use this link to watch the virtual townhall.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and get vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

The application is now live for the Artist Resilience Program, a second round of relief funding for Oregon artists offered by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Awards will generally range from $1,000 to $5,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Central Oregon Skilled Trades Fair for high school students is coming up February 25 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Industry partners from across Central Oregon will showcase their trades and opportunities that are available to regional high school students. The registration deadline is February 15.

The 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho has been cancelled. Because of the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases, the powwow committee made the decision to help keep our community and visitors safe.

Pacific Power customers in Warm Springs can report a street light that is out of service online. After you turn in a report they may contact you for more information such as the address closest to the street light and the number on the pole.

Warm Springs Fire Management reminds community members that you need a valid burn permit to conduct any burning around your residence. You can stop by to get your 2022 burn permit at the Fire Management Dispatch office.

The Warm Springs Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. There is currently funding to assist with furnace, wood stove and heat pump repairs. Contact Warm Springs Social Services at 541-553-2590 to learn more.

Both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Crimes. 75% of stalking victims know their perpetrators. 80% of sexual assault victims know their perpetrators. Both crimes are underreported and both Stalking and Sexual Violence are Traumatic. If you need support call Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services 541-553-2293 during business hours.