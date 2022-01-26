KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 1/26/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (1/26/22) reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 from 66 tests conducted on Monday (1/25/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 5 positive tests were reported by Outside Facilities. There are currently 5 Warm Springs residents Hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 5 presumptive cases from a home test or in the home with a positive and symptomatic.

There are 102 people with active COVID-19 and 31 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

19194 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1591 Total Positive Cases resulted.

187 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1778 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

IMPACTS

Due to the Surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Lincoln’s Powwow Committee has decided to cancel the 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow in order to help suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus. They are hopeful to be able to move forward in 2023 with continuing the annual powwow.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test and shortage of staff, Indian Head Casino is currently closed and are anticipating being able to reopen this Friday January 28, 2022.

VACCINATION

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

U.S. CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION