KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 26, 2022

The Madras High School Class of 2022 is having a Fundraiser Can and Bottle Drive starting at 8:30am at Erickson’s Thriftway.

The Warm Springs Pet Food Bank has been providing about 7500 pounds of food for 200 families on the Warm Springs Reservation each month. At this time they are working on increasing their capacity to serve more people & their pets. But for now they can only distribute to families who are already signed up.

Remember to cast your vote for the 2022 Native American Music Awards! There are 3 nominees from Warm Springs on the ballot. Kalliah & BlackWater for Best Single Recording, Bigg B for Best R&B Recording and Blue Flamez in 6 categories – Best New or Debut Duo or Group, Best Pop Recording, Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Best Animation in a Music Video and Best Rap Hip Hop Video. Voting is being done online and is open through March 31st.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade. 72% of 13 and 14-year-olds say they are “dating.” If you or anyone you know is experiencing Teen Dating Violence you can find support at Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services. You can call them during business hours at 541-553-2293 or after hours you can get a hold of them through Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.

Read Across America Spirit Week is next week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Students and staff are invited to take part in the dress-up days. Monday is Crazy Hair/Hat Day. Tuesday is Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character Day. Wednesday is Mismatch Day. Thursday – Wear Red and Blue. Friday will be Pajama Day and bring your favorite book to read.

The Spring in Your Step fitness challenge begins March 1st. Track your weekly steps Monday – Friday and take part in bonus activities to earn extra “steps.” Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org to sign up and get more info.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

You can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit this weekend at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Fire Hall. They will have limited testing in the week ahead at the Orange Tent outside the Health & Wellness Center. Home test kits will also be available during work hours at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.