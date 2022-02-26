KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 27, 2022

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask, maintaining distance from others and getting vaccinated. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.

You can pick up a COVID-19 home test kit this weekend at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Fire Hall. They will have limited testing in the week ahead at the Orange Tent outside the Health & Wellness Center. Home test kits will also be available during work hours at the Emergency Management office next to the old Elementary Library.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal and state tax credit for lower income people. Even if you aren’t required to file taxes, you may still qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. If you do, you will need to file a federal and state return in order to get the credit. You can see if you’re eligible and more details it on the IRS website.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is looking for Volunteer Coaches for the upcoming baseball and softball season. You can contact Edmund Francis to learn more at 541-325-3856. They need coaches for T-ball, Co-ed Rookies Baseball, Baseball and Softball Minors, Majors and Softball Juniors.

A Cattle Vaccination Clinic is set for Thursday, March 10th at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds or at homes. Contact Scott Duggan to let him know your number of cattle by this Thursday (3/3). They will not have extra on hand, so you need to order by this deadline. Call him at 541-480-3091 or email at scott.duggan@oregonstate.edu

This week it is Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Crazy Hair/Hat Day. Tuesday is Dress as a Dr. Seuss Character Day. Wednesday is Mismatch Day. Thursday – Wear Red and Blue. Friday will be Pajama Day and bring your favorite book to read.

The Spring in Your Step fitness challenge begins March 1st. Track your weekly steps Monday – Friday and take part in bonus activities to earn extra “steps.” Email Jennifer.Robbins@wstribes.org to sign up and get more info.

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Spilyay Tymoo and KWSO are working putting together candidate information for each of the Tribes’ 3 voting districts. Candidates are asked to contact KWSO to set up a date and time for a short interview and the Spilyay Tymoo requests candidates submit a statement and a photo, no later than March 14th.