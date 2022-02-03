KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/3/22

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (2/3/22) reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 from 71 tests conducted on Wednesday (2/2/22) at the Health and Wellness Center. 2 positive tests were reported by Outside Facilities. There are currently 5 Warm Springs residents Hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 4 presumptive cases from a home test or in the home with a positive and symptomatic. 1 Death has been reported.

There are 95 people with active COVID-19 and 54 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

19601 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 1711 Total Positive Cases resulted.

202 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1893 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

Recent studies of the Central Oregon Counties are showing that percentage wise, Jefferson County has the highest positive rate between, Jefferson, Crook and Deschutes Counties. Jefferson County during the week of January 16th was at 31.2%, while Crook County was at 29.3% and Deschutes County was at 27.8%. But that percentage is a little deceiving as Deschutes County has the higher population among the three counties and they’ve had over 4000 positive cases during that week, whereas Jefferson County was at 674 and Crook County was at 566.

IMPACTS

The Warm Springs COVID-19 team made recommendations to the Warm Springs Tribal Council and was approved on Wednesday January 26th, 2022. The adopted adjustments to COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Employees, state that: For the protection of our community it is mandated that all Tribal employees be fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is defined as two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna plus a booster at dates determined by clinical staff or one dose of Johnson & Johnson plus a booster two months following the first dose. They will allow employee exemptions for Medical or religious reasons but will require medical or religious exemptions to be on file with Human Resources and weekly COVID tests.

VACCINATION

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment

Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

PRECAUTIONS

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



