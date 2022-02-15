KWSO News for Tue., Feb. 15, 2022

The Agency District for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has a Candidate forum set for Thursday February 17th at 5pm. The meeting is setup as a zoom meeting where each available candidate will introduce themselves, and have 5 minutes to present their respective platform. Agency district voters will get to ask questions and it is asked to keep the questions simple for time constraints. If you’d like to watch and/or participate you can find the zoom link in today’s news on the KWSO website. ZOOM Link

For those employees of the tribe, be sure to keep updated on your vaccine as it is required to be vaccinated as an employee of the Tribes. In a recent email sent by the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the Tribes, Per the Tribes policy, employees must be completely vaccinated by February 28th or be on schedule to be fully vaccinated and have vaccination cards on file at Human Resources. Any religious or medical exemptions must be on file at the HR Department and those employees must test weekly. There’s also an updated policy regarding Administrative COVID-19 Leave, in short stating that, regardless of your status as part-time, full-time or other you may receive COVID administrative leave for up to 25 days. Once the maximum 25 days is used, employees will have to use PTO or Leave without pay. All of the Updated policies will be posted in today’s news on the KWSO website along with the COVID-19 vaccine religious exception form. Protocols for Use of Longhouse(s) 2 11 22 PER 905 D Administrative COVID-19 Leave PER 905C Mandatory COVID-19 VaccinationCOVID 19 Vaccine Religious Exception Form COVID -19 Team Recommendation

The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has announced a series of reforms after reviewing the deaths of 16 inmates in correctional facilities it oversees. The agency did not publicly release the details of its review, making it difficult to gauge what prompted the reforms that it says will protect the rights, dignity and safety of tribal members taken into custody. The reforms include policy changes to quicken the response to in-custody deaths and regular updates to the Bureau’s Office of Justice Services. Other reforms focus on training and working with other federal agencies to define the roles of investigators.

Oregon has released draft rules for the therapeutic use of psilocybin, commonly called magic mushrooms. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports voters approve Measure 109 in November of 2020, giving the state two years to set up the framework to regulate legal magic mushrooms in the state. Researchers believe psilocybin could help treat depression, PTSD and addiction, and Oregon’s system would allow for consumption of the substance in a therapeutic setting for anyone 21 years or older. No prescription or diagnosis would be required to take part in the program. The draft rules deal with how training programs for those administering psilocybin will be evaluated and credentialed, what the psilocybin itself will be and how that substance will be tested.

In Local Sports: the Madras High School Lady Buffs are on the road to North Marion today and are striving to remain undefeated in League play as they make a push for the playoffs. They are currently first in the Tri-Valley conference ahead of Gladstone and Corbett who are both ranked ahead of the Lady Buffs. Tip-off for the Lady buffs is at 7pm. The Buff Boys meanwhile look to build on their win last Friday as they host North Marion. They fell to North Marion near the end of January 65-60. Their tip-off is at 7pm and you can catch that live action here on KWSO.

