KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 15, 2022

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is: a Secretary-Treasurer Update; the March Agenda and March Travel delegations plus a review of Minutes. There will be Draft Resolutions, Enrollments, and updates from TERO and the Gaming Commission and Gaming Surveillance.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

COCC is holding a virtual information session for its allied health programs tomorrow at 5:15. Registration is being taken online.

There is an after-hours COVID-19 Vaccine Event tomorrow (2/16/22) from 4:30—6:30 at the Warm Springs Clinic. Everyone age 5 and older is welcome. They will have all three vaccines available for primary and booster doses. Call 541-553-2131 to schedule.

Fences for Fido is putting on a free Wellness and Vaccine Clinic for cats and dogs in Warm Springs at Fire & Safety on Saturday, February 19th from 9am to 1pm. Services include: physical exams, vaccinations, flea, tick and parasite prevention, and treatment of minor wounds or infections. No registration is required – services are free and open to Warm Springs residents only – masks are required.

On Track OHSU is doing a special presentation on Tuesday, February 22nd starting at 9:30am at the Madras Performing Arts Center. They will feature Native American health professionals and a student working toward a health degree. If you have any questions you can talk with Butch David or Gordon Scott.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

WIC program participants will continue to receive increased fruit and vegetable benefits through March. To learn more you can contact the Warm Springs WIC office at 541-553-2346.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering Tax Aide again this year. You can schedule an appointment by calling 541-553-3148. The service is being done as a drop off and pick up, so you will need to gather everything needed for your income taxes and then drop it off on your appointment date.

COVID-19 Testing at the Health & Wellness Center is in the Orange Tent in the Parking Lot. You can drive through for a test weekdays 8:30 until 11am and 1-3pm. For questions call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can order a home test kit to do your own COVID-19 testing. You can sign up to get 4 free tests by going online to special.usps.com/testkits.