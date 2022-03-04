KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 4, 2022

It’s Pajama Day for the last day of Read Across America Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Students are also welcome to bring their favorite book to read today.

COVID-19 testing is this morning at the Health & Wellness Center 9-11am.

The outdoor Orange Tent testing site will be taken down after today.

For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out.

Weekends and evenings you can get a COVID-19 home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho at the Firehall.

Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with sympotoms or exposure. You can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment.

Remember you can also order 4 free home test kits online at U S P S dot COM slash Test Kits.

If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the Warm Springs COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.

You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business hours to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 Vaccine at 541-553-2131.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Sausage Kale Vegetable Soup, crackers, and fruit.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers individual and group counseling plus referrals to detox and residential treatment facilities. Intakes are done daily at 11am. Assessments are by appointment with walk-ins taken on Thursday afternoons.

COCC Adult Basic Skills classes are now taking registrations for Classes that begin on March 28th. This is for English Language Classes as well as GED Preparation Courses. You can learn more by calling 541-504-2950 or visit COCC ONLINE

Warm Springs Nation Little League Player Registration is Open for all Divisions. Register online at W S N L L dot ORG. You can also call 541-340-1794 or 541-325-3856 to register or for more information.

The MAC Recreation District youth flag football spring league is open for registration. Age groups are 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18+. Register online at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM – its open through March 18th. Games begin in April. The MAC is also taking registrations for its spring break day camp for youth age six to 12.

Madras White Buffalo varsity girls’ basketball will host a first round playoff game vs. Astoria this Saturday at 3:30pm. You can purchase tickets in advance at OSAA dot ORG

or you can pay at the door. Student tickets are $5 and adults are $8. If you can’t make it to the Buffalodome – you can hear the action live here on KWSO.

Voting for the 2022 Native American Music Awards is open now through March 31st. Nominees from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are Blue Flamez, Kalliah & BlackWater and Bigg B. https://nativeamericanmusicawards.com/official-2022-voting-ballot

Tribal Council Elections are scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall from 8am – 8pm. Absentee Ballot Boxes will be available at the SImnasho Longhouse and the Seekseequa Fire Hall as well. Off Reservation Tribal Membership can mail in their absentee ballot. Candidates who have not already done so – are asked to schedule a time for a short interview at KWSO and to submit a statement and photo to the Spilyay Tymoo no later than March 14th. Call 541-553-1968 if you have any questions.