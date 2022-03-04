KWSO News for Fri., Mar. 4, 2022

Tribal Offices continue to have limited phone service. Warm Springs Telecom reports that they have exhausted efforts to repair their old switch that failed – taking out voice phone service to WSTC customers, including much of the Tribe. A team of engineers has worked to repair that system to no avail. At the same time another team is working to complete installation of a new switch on a new network that will provide voice phone service. This work was planned for 2022 but has gotten bumped up with failure of the old system. Testing for both local and long distance service needs to be done as part of the installment process for the new system to get up and running. Data entry and programming is being done this week and then next week they will need to “port” phone numbers over to the new system. So phone service will continue to be limited for Tribal programs through next week.

Work has begun on campus to prepare the site for the Community Action Team’s Small Business Incubator Project. The old Commodities building – most recently used by Natural Resources, located behind the Warm Springs Post Office will be moved in April to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Street. Asbestos and Lead Paint removal was completed a few weeks ago in the oldest standing building on the reservation. Renovations will be done to create space that will support local small business along with retail space and a food area. You can learn a little more about the initial planning that went into this project by checking out KWSO’s YouTube Channel in a video titled WSCAT Commissary Project. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHGbiY5j5z8

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers want a review of how the Oregon Health Authority handled it. KLCC’s Chris Lehman reports: “The Oregon Health Authority has been in the thick of the battle against the coronavirus in Oregon. But with case counts on the decline, and mandates set to be rolled back soon, some lawmakers think it’s a good time for a thorough look back at how the agency did. Lawmakers approved a $900,000 study of the pandemic response. Republican Representative Cedric Hayden says one of the most important parts of the bill is the requirement for a third-party to lead the review. Cedric Hayden: “We know in a lot of agencies, when they police themselves, we may not get an unbiased opinion. That’s why it’s important that it comes out of their hands.” An initial report would be due by this November, with a final evaluation by September, 2023. The bill passed both chambers and is on its way to the governor’s desk. I’m Chris Lehman in Salem.” The mask mandate will be lifted in Oregon beginning March 12th. In Warm Springs, COVID-19 testing this morning at the Health & Wellness Center is from 9am-11am and after today the outdoor Orange tent will be taken down. For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out. Weekends and evenings you can get a home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and at the fire hall in Simnasho. Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with symptoms or exposure, you can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment. Don’t forget, you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.com/testkits. If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512. The COVID-19 report for March 3rd reported no new cases of COVID-19 at the Health and Wellness Center. 2 cases reported by outside facilities with no presumptive positives. There are 8 active cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 1 person hospitalized with COVID-19.

Police in Oregon will be unable to pull over drivers for a single defective headlight, tail light or brake light, under a bill passed THURSDAY. Dirk VanderHart reports. “Senate Bill 1510 also dedicates money for social services, and changes the state’s probation and parole system. But the traffic stop piece got by far the most attention. Advocates say SB 1510 will cut down on frivolous stops that often target drivers of color. State Rep. Travis Nelson, who is black, said he’d been targeted dozens of times. NELSON: I’ve been pulled over for a headlight out, a brake light out, no turn signal. And sometimes the light was out, and other times it turned out that it wasnt. Critics point out that police have many more ways to justify traffic stops, if they choose. They argued the bill’s main impact will be increasing the number of unsafe vehicles on the roads. The bill passed the House on a 34-24 vote, and heads to Gov. Kate Brown. Im DV reporting.”

In Local Sports: The Madras High School Lady Buffs are hosting Astoria in the First round of the 4A Girls Playoffs tomorrow afternoon with tip-off at 3:30pm. With a win, the Lady Buffs would move on to the 4A Quarterfinals being held in Marshfield on March 10th. The Lady Buffs are being led by 1st team Tri-Valley Conference Player Rylan Davis as well as 2nd team Tri-Valley Conference Players ChaCha Ramirez and Sasha Esquiro. You can catch the Live Action here on KWSO if you can’t make the game.