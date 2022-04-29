KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 30, 2022

Warm Springs Fishery below Bonneville Dam was updated on April 21st and it determined after careful consideration the Off-Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has reduced the fishery below Bonneville Dam from 2 days to 1 day. It was originally scheduled to have the fishery below Bonneville Dam on Sunday April 24th and Sunday May 1st, however, after consideration, May 1st was scratched. They will continue to monitor and could possibly open up other days at later dates. Again…Warm Springs Fishery Below Bonneville Dam is closed.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on Monday, May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension has an opportunity to cook along with chef Nephi Craig. Chef Craig is the founder of the Native American Culinary Association and will do a virtual demonstration on May 5th at 3:30pm. OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested – sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. Here’s the link to join: https://beav.es/wVU

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale Friday May 6th from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To sign up for a table call Carol at 541-553-3243.

A skateboard event open to the Warm Springs Community will be held on May 6th at 6pm. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before. All are welcome to participate or watch. It’s sponsored by Lipstick Skateboards, Hustle and Heart Activities LLC and Warm Springs Market.

The MAC Recreation District is hiring lifeguards. Applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification, and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening, and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. If all conditions are met, they will receive back pay for the 30 hours lifeguard certification course. Anyone age 15 and older may apply. Contact the MAC for registration and interview details.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day will be held next Saturday May 7th at 4pm the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one online

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club. The Boy Scouts plan to provide educational displays about fish and fish habitat. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

The Warm Springs Police Department reminds people driving on Highway 26 in Warm Springs that there has been a change in the speed limit starting just after the Shell Gas Station to the Deschutes River Bridge. The speed limit along stretch has been reduced from a 45 MPH zone to 35 MPH.