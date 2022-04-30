KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 1, 2022

Warm Springs Fishery below Bonneville Dam was updated on April 21st and it determined after careful consideration the Off-Reservation Fish and Wildlife Committee has reduced the fishery below Bonneville Dam from 2 days to 1 day. It was originally scheduled to have the fishery below Bonneville Dam on Sunday April 24th and Sunday May 1st, however, after consideration, May 1st was scratched. They will continue to monitor and could possibly open up other days at later dates. Again…Warm Springs Fishery Below Bonneville Dam is closed.

The 29th Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in tomorrow. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

The next series of Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families classes begin this Tuesday. Classes will be Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 at the Emergency Preparedness Building. A meal will be provided. IDA Clients, this is required before a withdrawal request can be made. Call and sign up – 541-553-3148. The series will repeat in June and August.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension presents an opportunity to cook along with Chef Nephi Craig. Chef Craig is the founder of the Native American Culinary Association and will do a virtual demonstration on May 5th at 3:30pm. OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested – sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. Here’s the link to join on May 5th: https://beav.es/wVU

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting their Annual Spring Yard Sale this Friday from 9am until 4pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To sign up for a table call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives will be Saturday May 7th starting at 8am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option. For more information you can email r.thomas@wstribes.org.

A Round Dance will take place on Saturday May 7th at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair. For questions, contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Rezfest 2022 will be Saturday May 7th at 6pm at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

The MAC Recreation District is hiring lifeguards. Applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification, and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening, and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. If all conditions are met, they will receive back pay for the 30 hours lifeguard certification course. Anyone age 15 and older may apply. Contact the MAC for registration and interview details.

The Warm Springs Police Department reminds people driving on Highway 26 in Warm Springs that there has been a change in the speed limit starting just after the Shell Gas Station to the Deschutes River Bridge. The speed limit along stretch has been reduced from a 45 MPH zone to 35 MPH.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Now and always we can all help prevent child maltreatment by ensuring parents and communities have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to keep all children safe. Children and families are stronger when communities come together to support them before they are in crisis. Helping families in your community meet their basic needs is a critical way to prevent child abuse. Sharing information about food banks, unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) availability, and educational resources can be extremely helpful. You can make a difference for a child by providing information about these kinds of programs to families.