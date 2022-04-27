KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 28, 2022

“Young Life” Club meets Thursday afternoons from 4:15-5:15 in the Roots Trailer next to the old Warm Springs Elementary School. The club is for youth in 6 th – 12 th You can contact Earl Simmons at 541-815-0992 to learn more.

Madras High School Boys Tennis will host Estacada at 4:00 today. Girls Tennis, Baseball and softball teams all play at Estacada this afternoon.

Today’s fitness class is the Power Lunch hour – it’s strength training, high-intensity interval training and cardio – at the old elementary school gym.

Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun reviewing accounts and will resume the collection process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. Anyone with a delinquent account should contact Collections Officer Krysta Rhoan or your Resident Service Specialist as soon as possible to make payment arrangements.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be sworn in on Monday, May 2nd. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension presents a chance to cook along with check Nephi Craig. Chef Craig is the founder of the Native American Culinary Association and will do a virtual demonstration on May 5th at 3:30pm. OSU Extension has some cook-along kits available for people interested – sign up with Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or Olivia dot Davis at Oregon State dot EDU. You can also just watch the demonstration without a kit. Here’s the link to join: https://beav.es/wVU

A skateboard event open to the Warm Springs Community will be held on May 6th at 6pm. All ages and skill levels are welcome, including those who have never skated before. All are welcome to participate or watch. It’s sponsored by Lipstick Skateboards, Hustle and Heart Activities LLC and Warm Springs Market.

COCC’s Madras campus will have its 10-year anniversary celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in combination with the college’s annual Salmon Bake feast, held for the first time at the Madras site. The events will feature guest speakers, a traditional salmon bake, a silent auction to benefit the First Nations Scholarship Fund, dancing, drumming and vendors. It’s free and open to the public.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

Central Oregon Community College will allow in-district, class of ‘22 grads to try a college class for free in summer term. Some summer classes are offered remotely, with loaner laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots available. Registration for new COCC students is open thru June 12. Students not already enrolled at the college will need to submit an application, pay a one-time application fee and complete the necessary enrollment steps. Visit the www.cocc.edu/departments/admissions/future-students/class-of-2022.aspx for more information.