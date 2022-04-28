KWSO News for Thu., Apr. 28, 2022

With the Tribal Council elections over, next up for them is the swearing in ceremony of the 29th Tribal Council for the confederated Tribes of Warm Springs which will take place on May 2nd. The current Tribal Council asked outgoing Tribal Council Chairman Raymond Tsumpti for a few words, here’s what he had to say. “I told them, I do not want fanfare at all and they did it anyway, and they wanted a few words from me and I said well, if there’s any credit to be made about me being their representative, I give credit to my district and having the trust and confidence to be their representative.” Lincoln Jay Suppah and Raymond Moody are two Incumbents in the Simnasho District and Wilson Wewa is the incumbent in the Seekseequa District. There will be 5 new members of Tribal Council, and they are: Carlos Calica in the Simnasho District, Rosa Graybael in the Seekseequa District, and in the Agency District: James Manion, Alvis Smith III and Jonathan W. Smith. The swearing in ceremony will start at 9am on Monday May 2nd in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

A virtual cooking event is being hosted by OSU Extension for those interested with Chef Nephi Craig on Thursday May 5th @ 3:30pm. Chef Craig is the founder of The Native American Culinary Association, an organization that is dedicated to the research, refinement and development of Native American Cuisine. Olivia Davis talks about the event. “The OSU Extension Indigenous People’s Work group is honored to have worked with award winning chef Nephi Craig on creating a food hero recipe that honors indigenous food ways and shares how indigenous cultivars have changed world cuisine. The harissa roasted butternut squash recipe is featured in the may 5th cook along event with Chef Nephi. This event requires signups and will be recorded. The roasted butternut squash with the spicy harissa mix is added to a bed of quinoa over herbed yogurt dip to create a multi textured spicy sweet dish. Lactose free plain greek yogurt options can be substituted in the dish as needed. For more recipes featuring yogurt visit www.foodhero.org. This month’s featured recipe is available on our extension facebook page, at Warm Springs Market and at KWSO.org, just click on the OSU extension box.” Cook-along kits will be available while supplies last, and the last day to sign up and receive the kit is May 3rd. The link to the presentation will be available in today’s news on the KWSO website. LINK For more information you can contact Olivia Davis @ 541-553-3238.

This past weekend, five school from the Jefferson County School district competed against teams throughout Central and Eastern Oregon in the Oregon Battle of the Book. The Warm Springs K-8 Academy fielded a team for the first time in school history and became the first school in the JCSD history to advace to the Elite 8 in any Oregon Battle of the Book division. On Saturday they started with Round Robin play and each team participated in four battles. Teams who scored the highest amount of points or answered the most questions correctly during round robin play advanced to the Elite 8. In the Elite 8 the K-8 Eagles were edged out by the #1 seed South Wasco Middle School Redsides who went on to win the tournament. The match was back and forth with the Redsides icing the battle on the final set of questions, defeating the Eagles by 10 points. Congratulations to Arema White, Caymon Ippolito, Julian Stwyer, Jada Medina, Heaven Stwyer and Head Coach Heidi Casper on a tremendous year.

The Madras Aquatic Center has recently shared that they will be holding a lifeguard certification class for potential new hires. Job applicants have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification and receive an employment offer conditional upon their passing a background check, drug-screening and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. Registration for the lifeguard certification class is open until May 7th. For these classes, they have Interview and Prerequisite classes scheduled for April 30th and May 7th. The Class dates will begin on May 10th, with a total of 6 classes. If certified and hired, they will receive back pay for 30 hours of lifeguard certification.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs Nation Little League had two teams in action yesterday. The Major Girls softball was on the road to Bend South Blue and although it was a close game, they lost 12-10. The Junior Girls hosted Crook County 2 yesterday and fell 21-8. The Madras High School Buff Boys were in Molalla yesterday trying to extend their winning streak, but they fell 3-1. The Buff Boys will be on the road today in more league action as they travel to Estacada who just won two games against Corbett yesterday and are on a 4 game winning streak, game time is 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Softball was in action yesterday against Molalla and they came out victorious 22-7 and extended their winning streak to 3 games and look to extend it even further today as they host Estacada in more league action. Estacada is trying to get back to the winning side of things as they just fell to Corbett yesterday 14-4. Estacada holds a 6-2 League record with an 11-6 overall record, while the Lady Buffs are 5-1 in League play with a 9-6 overall record. Game time is set for 4:30pm.

