OSU Extension – May 2022

Warm Springs OSU Extension is sharing information this month featuring

yummy recipes

a focus on yogurt and

food preservation tips for mushrooms.

The Indigenous Peoples Workgroup of Oregon State University Extension Service, in partnership with Chef Nephi Craig – share recipes for Harissa Roasted Butternut Squash, Stovetop Quinoa, & Herbed Yogurt Sauce. Check out this Recipe Card

You can also learn everything you need to know about making your own yogurt. Yogurt is a rich source of protein and calcium and the fermentation process it goes through makes these nutrients easier for our bodies to absorb. Learn more HERE

Yogurt ideas include; using it as a dip for fruit; creating a savory yogurt spread; fruit smoothies; and yogurt parfaits with fruit. See this Food Hero Yogurt info

Mushrooms are not a true vegetable, but a fungus – a plant that does not have any roots or leaves and does not bear flowers or seed. Most varieties of mushrooms grow in the wild but some are toxic so it’s best to use commercially sold mushrooms if you are interested in preserving them. Options for mushroom preservation include: canning; freezing; drying; and pickling. Learn all about Presrving Mushrooms